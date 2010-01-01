The word Munay, which means universal love, comes from the Ecuadorian Indigenous language Quechua. My love and passion for crochet has brought Munay alive to your hands. My mission through crocheting hats for you and your little one, amigurumi for your toddler or teen, and Scrunchies for your loved ones, is to make everyone feel loved and to pass that love to the next person through Munay collections.